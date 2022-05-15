Schools reopen from tomorrow

May 15, 2022

Government schools to welcome kids with sweet dish

Bengaluru: After a shortened summer holidays, schools across the State will reopen for Classes 1 to 10 from tomorrow (May 16) for the new academic year (2022-23). Considering the learning gap that happened due to COVID pandemic for the last two years, the Government had cut short summer holidays by 15 days this year.

With Classes 1 to 10 all set to reopen, schools have made all preparations to welcome the children for the new academic year. The Education Department had asked the schools to complete any repair, painting or other civil and maintenance works, if any, before the commencement of classes.

Meanwhile, KSRTC said that the students can travel in buses by producing their old pass that is valid till June 30.

In a press release, KSRTC said that taking note of the time needed of getting new passes, it has allowed students to travel in buses with pass that is valid till June 30. Stating that the students (Class 1 to 10) need not be confused over passes, the release said that students who have obtained concessional or free passes in the previous academic year (2021-22) can continue to travel in city, Sub-urban, shuttle and Vegadhoota buses. The dates for issuance of new bus pass will be notified shortly and the students can apply for it through the Seva Sindhu Web Portal, the release said.

Meanwhile, in Mysuru, schools are gearing up to welcome children to the new academic year starting tomorrow. Education Dept. has taken all necessary precautions and safety measures in the wake of COVID, to instil confidence among students and parents.

There are a total of 3,363 schools (Classes 1 to 10) in the district including 413 in H.D. Kote taluk, 416 in Hunsur, 343 in K.R. Nagar, Mysuru North-379, Mysuru South-239, Mysuru Rural-482, Nanjangud-383, Periyapatna-370 and T. Narasipur-338.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that all necessary preparations have been completed ahead of the reopening of schools. Pointing out that 679 guest teachers have been allotted to schools that were facing shortage of teachers, he said that the respective SDMC (School Development and Management Committee) will address shortage of teachers suitably. Noting that all safety measures have been taken in the wake of COVID, Urs said that the students and parents need not bother about the safety of their wards as all precautionary measures are in place and cleaning and sanitisation has been done in schools.

Govt. schools to welcome kids with sweet dish

In a sweet news for students of Government schools, the kids will be welcomed back with sweet dishes on May 16, the reopening day. Department of Primary and Secondary Education has issued a circular instructing school authorities to prepare at least one sweet dish along with the Mid-Day Meal served on first day of the school.

As per the circular, Ksheera Bhagya and Mid-Day Meal schemes will be operational from day one of the reopening. Along with sweet dish, the teachers and other staff have been advised to decorate the schools and create a festive mood for children. Further, Government schools have been asked to conduct admission campaigns from May.17 to 20 by visiting households for enrolment of kids.