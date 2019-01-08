Science Centres to come up in all Districts: Dy.CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, who is also handling IT&BT, Science and Technology Department, said the Government had taken a decision to set up Science Centres in all Districts.

Speaking after inaugurating the Science Conference of Southern Indian States at Bengaluru yesterday, he said that the Government has taken this decision with to promote Science and Technology. The onus of setting them up and maintaining them would be on the Science and Technology Department and the Education Department.

The Department of Science and Technology has laid thrust upon developing scientific temper among the youth. “Towards this direction, the Department has decided to construct Sub-Regional Science Centres and Planetariums in various Districts, including those in Hyderabad-Karnataka,” he said.

Five mobile Planetariums are moving across the State and seven more would be launched in the days to come, he added.

Remembering the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution for promotion of Science and Technology across the country, he said that Dr. Ambedkar had advocated to spread Science through school syllabus widely.

The erstwhile Wadiyars of Mysore have also contributed for promotion of Science by providing 500 acres of land for construction of IISc., campus in Bengaluru those days, he said.

