Dr. G. Parameshwara supports CM over English Medium issue

Bengaluru:  In a boost to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s plan to introduce English medium of instruction in 1,000 Government Primary Schools, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara of the Congress has                    said that he would wholly support the CM’s move.

In a diametrically opposite stand to that of his party colleague and former CM Siddharamaiah, who has been strongly opposing the move, Dr. Parameshwara, underlining the need for empowering underprivileged children, said the introduction of English medium in Government Schools was a good idea.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, the Deputy CM said that the plan to start English medium in Government Schools has been announced in the State Budget. Pointing out that he supports the Chief Minister on the issue, Dr. Parameshwara said that learning English                                                                                        was essential as it has become a criteria for getting jobs nowadays.

Noting that it should not be perceived that Kannada will be sidelined by learning English, the Deputy Chief Minister observed that English would be taught in addition to Kannada.

January 8, 2019

