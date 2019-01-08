SC reinstates Alok Verma as CBI Director

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) today set aside the Government’s order divesting Alok Verma’s power as the CBI Director and sending him on leave.

Verma is now set to join back the CBI as its chief. However, the SC Bench ordered Verma not to take any major policy decision with regard to the functioning of CBI on his resuming office as the CBI Director.

The SC passed “cease and desist” order against Verma which would cripple him from taking any major decision till the selection committee decides his fate. The SC said that there was no provision in law which permits the Government to divest the CBI Director of his powers without prior consent from the high-powered committee. Today’s judgement was penned by CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The SC also set aside the Centre’s decision to appoint senior IPS Officer M. Nageswara Rao as the Interim Chief of the agency.

