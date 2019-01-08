Belagavi, Davanagere Corporators commend cleanliness concepts of MCC

Mysuru: A team of 50 Corporators led by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Belagavi and Davanagere City Corporations, who arrived in city yesterday, visited Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and exchanged views on cleanliness and local administration.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed and MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha briefed the delegation.

Replying to a question by Belagavi Corporator Ramesh and others, MCC Commissioner Jagadeesha explained about the contributions of Mysore Maharajas for maintaining the cleanliness of city. He explained about the door-to-door collection of waste, Zero Waste Management Units, scientific disposal of medical waste and about Drinking Water Treatment Plants.

The MCC Commissioner briefed the team on the GPS-fitted waste collection vehicles, the functioning of the MCC Abhaya team and overall monitoring by the centralised control room.

He clarified that Mysuru being declared as a Heritage City was not selected for the Smart City project and explained about the local administration by dividing MCC into nine Zones to provide Trade Licence and revenue collection.

He added that all services were being readied for online transaction. The Commissioner also briefed on maintenance of parks, lakes and roads and gave credit to former MLC D. Madegowda, whose brain child was the Zero Waste Management Plant in Kumbarakoppal which is well-maintained by the members of Sthree Shakti Groups.

Belagavi Corporator Ramesh regretted that Belagavi City Corporation was lagging behind in Waste Management compared to Mysuru though a good amount of revenue was being spent on civic workers.

He lauded the MCC for the steps taken to maintain the city clean throughout the year.

Two-day training programme for Corporators

Meanwhile, a two-day training programme organised by the State Institute for Urban Development and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) for Corporators of City Corporations where ‘Smart City Mission’ Project is being implemented, began at Hemavathi Auditorium at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), on Lalitha Mahal Road here yesterday.

B.K. Manjunath was the Training Director and B.R. Nagaraju was the Research Assistant at the training programme. The training was held in six sessions by the resource persons.

