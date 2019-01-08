Lokayukta in city
Mysuru:  Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty held a  closed-door meeting with district-level officials at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Meeting Hall here this morning.

The Lokayukta collected information from the officials regarding the progress achieved pertaining to pending Lokayukta cases across the district.

Lokayukta Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A.S.N Murthy, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Jyothi, Officials from Police Department, Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru Urban Development Authority and others were present in the meeting.

January 8, 2019

