Vishwamanava Express to be extended to Ashokapuram

Mysuru: The Ministry of Railways has agreed to extend Vishwamanava Express running between Mysuru and Hubballi via Bengaluru to Ashokapuram.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had submitted a proposal in this regard to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal when he visited the city on Dec.26, 2018.

Picture shows Pratap Simha with Union Minister for Tribal Welfare Jual Oram and Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, after submitting a memorandum to Jual Oram seeking passing of the Bill in Lok Sabha that facilitates inclusion of Talawara and Parivara communities in the ST list.

The MP then had appealed the Minister to extend Vishwamanava Express, Chamundi Express and Tippu-Siddaganga Super Fast Express to Ashokapuram, which is 5-km from the City Railway Station.

Following the MP’s proposal, the Railway Minister has approved extension of Vishwamanava Express (17325/ 17326) to Ashokapuram and the trains would start running from Ashokapuram shortly.

As per the proposed re-scheduled, the Vishwamanava Express would depart Ashokapuram at 5.15 am and reach Hubballi via Bengaluru at 6.50 pm.

On the return side, the train would depart from Hubballi at 8.30 pm and reach Mysuru at 8.40 pm and leave Mysuru at 9.05 pm to reach Ashokapuram at 9.15 pm.

The MP has also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Jual Oram and D.V. Sadanandagowda and State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa for including Parivara, Talawar and Siddhi communities under Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

