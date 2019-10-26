Science Fest: Ex-ISRO Chief distributes prizes

October 26, 2019

Mysuru: Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), inaugurated the Science Fest-2019 organised by Jnanodaya PU College here recently.

Addressing the gathering, Kiran Kumar remembered the contribution of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in developing ISRO. He highlighted how satellites were being used in various purposes including agriculture, forecasting weather, to alert on a possible natural disaster likes floods, tsunami among others. The former ISRO Chairman also lauded Government of India for sharing ISRO’s achievements with SAARC countries.

Later, he gave away prizes to the winners of Science model exhibition, Science quiz and Science talk competitions.

Science Games and career guidance were also conducted as part of Science Fest.

College Management Treasurer H. Ramchandra, Secretary S.K. Bhaskar, Joint Secretary T.S. Satyanarayan Rao, Principal T.S. Srikanta Sharma and Vice- Principal Padma Ravi were present on the occasion.

Winners: Science Model Competition: 1. S.N. Dheeraj, J.K. Vishakh, Yashas and M.S. Varishita (Sharada Public School, Topic: Air Pressurised Rocked); 2. Musharaff Ahmed and B. Vishal (CFTRI School, Topic: Smart City); 3. R. Pulakith and C.H. Likhit (Excel Public School, Topic: Smart Traffic Signal); First Consolation Prize – N.P. Nithin and R. Mahadev Prasad (GSSS-Bantwal Madhava Shenoy School, Topic: Farmer Friendly Machine); Second Consolation Prize – L.B. Akshay, M. Shashank and K.J. Sharan (Sharada Public School, Topic: Distance Measuring Equipment).

Science Talk: 1. G.V. Aditya Karumbaiah (Acharya Vidyakula), 2. Eshanya Madhu Gowda (JSS Public School), 3. Nymish (Excel Public School).

Science Quiz: 1. Tanmay Goudar and Y.S. Poorvik Gowda (JSS Public School), 2. Gowri B. Krishna and Nikhilesh Sathish (Excel Public School), 3. K. Punya and Sankalp Nadiger (Acharya Vidyakula).

