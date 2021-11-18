Science Videography Workshop from Nov. 23 to 25: Entries invited

November 18, 2021

Karnataka Science and TechnologyAcademy (KSTA), an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, in association with VigyanPrasar, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, New Delhi, is organising a three-day residential “Science Videography Workshop” from Nov. 23 to 25 (Tuesday – Thursday) at KSTA premises, Prof. U. R. RaoVigyanBhavan, Horticulture College Entrance, GKVK Campus, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru.

Interested participants may register by submitting the google form (https://forms.gle/mcwVgMfYaXPtkJDv8). Eminent cinematographers and film-makers will deliver talks and conduct practical trainings. The participants will be provided boarding and lodging while participants have to bear travel expenses. Last date for registration is Nov. 19 (Friday).For details contact Sharma, Coordinator, Kutuhali on Mob: 98866-40328 or Amrutheswari on Mob: 97394-67440 or K.C. Umesh, KSTA on Mob: 90086-75123, according to a press release from Dr. A. M. Ramesh, Chief ExecutiveOfficer, KSTA.