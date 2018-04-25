Scrutiny of nomination papers begins

Mysuru: With the deadline for filing nominations ending yesterday, the scrutiny of nomination papers for four Assembly segments of Mysuru city began at three different offices here this morning.

Scrutiny of papers for Chamundeshwari began at Room No. 107 in Taluk Office, Mini Vidhana Soudha, Nazarbad, at 11 am under tight Police security. The nominations were scrutinised by Returning Officer (RO) B. Venkatesh and Assistant RO (ARO) Mahesh Kumar.

A total of 24 candidates had filed nominations in Chamundeshwari, who included CM Siddharamaiah of Congress, sitting MLA G.T. Devegowda of JD(S) and S.R. Gopal Rao of BJP.

Other candidates who filed papers included Gurumallesh of Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP), Yasmin of Namma Congress Party and Independents.

The scrutiny of Narasimharaja nominations began at the Office of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad.

R.J. Kantharaj was the RO and Anil Cristi, the ARO. A total of 18 candidates had filed papers, including Minister Tanveer Sait of Congress, Sandesh Swamy of BJP, Abdulla of JD(S) and Abdul Majid of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India).

The other candidates, who had filed nominations included B.M. Nataraj of Samajwadi Party (SP), Mangala Gowri of MEP, M. Lakshmikanth of KPJP (Karnataka Prajnavantha Janatha Party), Mohammad Taher Ali of Namma Congress Party, S. Anil Kumar of Bharatiya Janashakti Congress, Venkatesh Murthy of Samanya Janata Paksha and Independents.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for Krishnaraja (KR) and Chamaraja Assembly segments was held at the MCC Main Office.

In KR, 27 candidates had filed a total of 42 sets of nomination papers. Those who had filed their nomination included MLA M.K. Somashekar of Congress, former Minister S.A. Ramdas of BJP and Corporator K.V. Mallesh of JD(S).

The others included B.K. Aravind of Kannada Paksha, Bhanu Mohan of Swaraj India Party, K.M. Jayanth of KPJP, Mahabir Singh of MEP, M.C. Janaki of Bharatiya Janashakti Congress, N.M. Yogesh of Hindustan Janata Party and Independents.

Mohammed Zubair was the Returning Officer.

Chamaraja Constituency saw a total of 18 candidates filing a total of 25 sets of papers. Jagadish was the Returning Officer.

The contenders included sitting MLA Vasu of Congress, L. Nagendra of BJP, Prof. K.S. Rangappa of JD(S) and K. Harish Gowda, rebel JD(S) candidate.

The other contestants included Malavika Gubbivani of Aam Admi Party (AAP), M.K. Prashanth of KPJP, Shanti D. Avaradi of MEP, 224 Yuva Netarara Pakshetara Okkoota’s R. Malini, B.H. Shivakumar of KJP and Independents.

The entire scrutiny process, which was held in the presence of the candidate and their three other supporters, was videographed to maintain transparency. The deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is 3 pm on Apr.27 (Friday).