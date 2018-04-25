Not upset by BJP move in denying me Varuna ticket: B.Y. Vijayendra

Mysuru: B.Y. Vijayendra, son of BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa, who was denied ticket from Varuna constituency and had become incommunicado after the political storm hit the party, yesterday said that he was not pained about being out of the poll fray and “happily accepted” the Central leadership’s decision.

“I bow to the decision and will work for the victory of the party’s candidate. I will remain in Varuna and work on strengthening the party,” he said.

In a hurriedly called press conference at Hotel President in city yesterday, Vijayendra, who appeared in front of the media for the first time after the high drama for over two days, said the decision of top leaders has to be accepted, not questioned.

“I have toured every nook and corner of Varuna for more than a month and have conducted extensive campaigns for the party. Nowhere have I declared myself as the party candidate. So the question of me being upset does not arise. I will strictly abide by the directives of the High Command,” he said.

“People of Varuna have showered their immense love for me and treated me like their son. I can never forget their affection. I will be in Varuna and there is no question of my moving out of the house that I have rented out in Varuna,” he said and added that his house in Varuna will be like a party office where strategies will be chalked out.

On the ruckus created by party workers after he was denied ticket, Vijayendra said they were probably hurt by the decision as they had been campaigning for him for days.

“They expressed their anger and disappointment, but they have to accept the decision. I will comfort and pacify them to resume campaigning,” he added.

“A large number of BJP workers and supporters had assembled at Nanjangud on Monday as they had hoped that the party would announce the candidate. They were emotionally charged when the High Command pronounced the decision and this led to commotion. I have been pained as many of my party workers had to face the lathi charge. I am not upset as the party has denied me a ticket,” Vijayendra said.

Dismissing suggestions that he was made a scapegoat in the episode, he said he was one of the 15 ticket aspirants from Varuna. Asked whether the constituency had lost its high-profile status in the poll battle, he said the party was still in the reckoning though he was out of the race. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win in Varuna.

“Now that Thotadappa Basavaraju is the party candidate, we all will work towards his victory and ensure that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra is defeated,” he said.