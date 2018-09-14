Second batch of six Dasara jumbos to arrive today evening
News

Prashanth replaces Gopalaswamy who is in musth

Mysuru: The second batch of six Dasara elephants will be arriving in city this evening to take part in the world famous Jumboo Savari to be held on Oct. 19 in city.

The 35-year-old Gopalaswamy, which was to arrive today, is replaced by 62-year-old Prashanth as Gopalaswamy is in musth. Gopalaswamy is replaced with Prashanth after taking special permission from the higher authorities.

The six Dasara elephants which arrives today evening are: 60-year-old Balarama, who has carried the Golden Howdah 13 times in the past, 52-year-old Abhimanyu from Mathigodu Elephant Camp, who was in charge of pulling the carriage with musicians inside, 40-year-old Cauvery from Dubare Elephant Camp, who is participating in Dasara festivities since seven years, 61-year-old Vijaya from Dubare Elephant Camp, who is participating since 11 years, 37-year-old Drona from Mathigodu Elephant Camp, which is participating for the second time and 62-year-old Prashanth from Dubare Elephant Camp.

These six Dasara elephants will be welcomed into the Palace by the Mysore Palace Board today evening.

It may be recalled that the first batch of six Dasara elephants — Arjuna, Chaitra, Varalakshmi, Vikrama, Gopi and Dhananjaya — arrived in city on Sept. 2 and were housed in Aranya Bhavan at Ashokapuram in city.

They were welcomed into the Mysore Palace on Sept. 5 and are now under training and kept on special diet.

September 14, 2018

