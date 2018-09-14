Advocates lend helping hand towards Kodagu flood victims

Madikeri: A team of advocates from Bengaluru Bar Association and Madikeri Advocates’ Association led by State First Grade Additional Advocate General Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna visited the flood-ravaged Kodagu on Sept. 12 and assessed the damage caused by floods and landslides.

The team comprised Bengaluru Bar Association President A.P. Ranganath, Secretary Gangadharaiah and Treasurer Shivamurthy. They were accompanied by Madikeri Advocates Association President Karera Kavan, Vice-President P.U. Preetham, Secretary D.G. Kishore and Treasurer Jyothi Shankar.

The Association office-bearers informed that Rs. 35 lakh had been collected by the Association towards flood relief in Kodagu and Kerala. Of this, Rs. 5 lakh will be handed over to Kerala government, Rs. 7.5 lakh will be handed over to 15 advocates who have lost their properties and Rs. 22.5 lakh will be handed over to Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Visiting the affected places in the District, Ponnanna opined that there must be concerted efforts both by the Centre and State to mitigate the sufferings of the people. The team visited Monnangeri, Jodupala, Makkandur and surrounding areas. “The advocates are with the people of Kodagu during their time of distress,” he said.

Later at an event held at Madikeri Court Complex, former Law Minister M.C. Nanaiah said that unabated tourism and indiscriminate development has led to the present situation in Kodagu. “We do not want development where people come from outside just to have fun here. Unfortunately, the natural calamity is now being used by certain vested interests as Disaster Tourism. This attitude towards Kodagu must stop,” he said.

“Forty percent of the disaster is man-made and the situation became worse due to incessant and heavy rainfall. Mountains were carved to develop resorts, hotels and home stays. We are seeing its effects now. We do not want such resorts. They must be vacated from Kodagu and advocate community must join hands with people of Kodagu against encroachers,” he said.