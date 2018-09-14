Techies from L&T man traffic on city roads

Mysuru: The Corporate Social Responsibility Unit of L&T Technology Services had recently organised a traffic awareness campaign at four main locations in city — V.V. Mohalla, K.R. Mohalla, N.R. Mohalla and Devaraja Mohalla — along with Police officials of the respective Traffic Stations.

In all, 93 engineers from L&T Technology Services participated in this event as volunteers to control traffic and create awareness among people and commuters. By taking over the streets, volunteers provided the much-needed relief for traffic cops and for a change, they were seen issuing orders to volunteers instead of controlling the traffic themselves.

The event began early in the morning with an informative training session organised by the V.V. Mohalla Traffic Police. The volunteers were trained to control traffic by using hand signals. They were also briefed about their own safety while manning the vehicles that enter the roads from different directions.

After the training session, volunteers headed to their allocated locations. They started spreading the importance of wearing helmets, seatbelt safety and informed pedestrians about the dangers of crossing roads without following pedestrian signals. Some volunteers even helped the visually challenged to walk over the Zebra Cross.

A major challenge faced by volunteers was to clear the blocked traffic created by autorickshaws that were haphazardly parked on the main road near Sub-Urban Bus Stand. Volunteers reported violations like breaking signal, riding triple and without wearing helmets to the Police officials.

The CSR event was a huge success as the Police officials found it very helpful. Even motorists and pedestrians found it inspiring to see the volunteers taking efforts to maintain and create awareness about following traffic rules.

Some of the participating volunteers said that they had attended many traffic awareness programmes but this hands-on training on the road was a good experience since they were the ones who were controlling the traffic.

The event ended after the volunteers gave their respective feedback to the Traffic Police.

V.V. Mohalla Traffic Inspector Ravi and Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Vikram V. Amathe were instrumental in organising the event.