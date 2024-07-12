Second International Airport to come up between Mysuru-Kanakapura?

July 12, 2024

Industries Minister M.B. Patil shares the vital details of proposal in its infancy stage

Bengaluru: Minster for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has hinted at the possibilities of second international airport between Mysuru and Kanakapura. To reduce pressure on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Devanahalli, in all likelihood, another airport will come up in the Southern Part of Bengaluru.

Addressing a media conference on Wednesday, Patil, who also holds the Infrastructure Development portfolio said, five to six places have been identified to establish the airport, as the Government is mulling over building a new airport in 60 km-70 km distance from KIA.

“We have received a primary report on the place that would be viable for the new airport, further process will be expedited, after seeking report from technical experts,” said Minister Patil. He also exuded confidence that, with H.D. Kumaraswamy from the State being Heavy Industries and Steel Minister, the proposal for second airport may get a swift approval. The places identified for the airport are Jigani in Anekal taluk, Kanakapura, Mysuru road, Tumakuru among other places, with potential takers for the airport, he added.