Second phase of GP polls

December 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Three taluks of the district — Mysuru, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur — are all set for the second phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls scheduled to take place tomorrow (Dec. 27).

The elections will be held only for 1,834 out of the 1,929 seats in a total of 102 GPs including 23 in Mysuru taluk, 43 in Nanjangud taluk and 36 in T. Narasipur taluk. No polls will be held for 95 seats collectively in the three taluks, as members for 82 seats have been elected unopposed, while there are nil nomination for 13 seats.

A total of 6,30,488 voters, including 1,63,657 in Mysuru taluk, 2,63,214 in Nanjangud and 2,03,617 in T. Narasipur taluk.

However, following the notification of setting up of Hootagalli CMC and four Town Panchayats, the State Government has dropped the elections to be held for the following 14 GPs in Mysuru taluk: Yelwal (12 seats with 28 members), Koorgalli (23 seats with 69 members), Hinkal (22 seats with 58 members), Belavadi (9 seats with 28 members), Rammanahalli (8 seats with 24 members), Devalapura (10 seats with 23 members), Hosahundi (8 seats with 24 members), Kadakola (9 seats with 25 members), Beerihundi-Mellahalli (9 seats with 21 members), Marattikyatanahalli (6 seats with 17 members), Bogadi (8 seats with 23 members), Hanchya (4 seats with 14 members), Alanahalli (11 seats with 35 members) and Srirampura (17 seats with 47 members).

The District Administration has set up 930 booths in the three taluks, which include 738 general booths, 182 auxiliary booths and ten other booths. Nanjangud has the highest number of polling booths with 386.

The voting to be held using ballot papers, will take place from 7 am to 5 pm tomorrow.

Five other taluks of the district — Hunsur, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, H.D. Kote and Saragur — went to the polls in the first phase of elections held on Dec. 22, which saw an average voter turnout of more than 80%.The counting of votes for both the phases will be held on Dec. 30.