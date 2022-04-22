Second PU exam begins
April 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Second PUC exams (2021-22) began today across the State, with students required to appear for the exam in their respective uniforms.

In Mysuru district, the exam is being held in 50 centres, with 26 centres in Mysuru city alone and the first day of the exam held for Logic and Business Studies subjects went off peacefully, with no untoward or malpractice incidents reported from any part of the district. The exam was held as per COVID guidelines and  under CCTV surveillance at all centres.

Out of the 12,489 students, including freshers, repeaters and privately registered students who had registered for Business Studies subject, 11,946 attended, while 543 abstained. The City Police had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in 200 mts. radius around all the exam centres for smooth conduct of the exam.

Also, all photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres have been asked to shut down on all dates of the exam

Students were provided free KSRTC bus services to the exam centre, for which they were required to show their hall tickets. The Government has also set up a Helpline (080-23080864) for clearing any doubts or clarifications sought by the examinees. DDPUE D.K. Srinivasa Murthy visited several exam centres for monitoring the conduct of exam.

Tomorrow (Apr. 23), the exam will be held for Mathematics and Education subjects. The Second PU exam will conclude on May 18 with Hindi subject.

