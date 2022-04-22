Fate of Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building – Demolition not a right move: Pramoda Devi

April 22, 2022

‘Protests will not happen if public opinion is honoured’

Mysore/Mysuru: Reiterating her opposition to the demolition of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne building, member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar this morning said that the demolition was not a right move and goes against public opinion.

“Demolition does not hold good as Mysureans share an emotional bond with heritage structures. If the public is taken into confidence and their trust is earned, such protests will not take place,” she said, referring to the protest march staged by Devaraja Market Tenants Association recently against the District Heritage Committee’s recommendations to raze the two buildings and rebuild them that will look like heritage buildings.

“We need to save our heritage structures. There are two opinions here — while one technical committee has favoured retaining and restoration of the structures, the other committee has favoured demolition and reconstruction. The fact of the matter is that as the buildings are fit to be restored, the technical committee felt the same. This issue has to be discussed and a real team of conservationists and heritage experts have to take a call,” Pramoda Devi said.

“I am again saying that HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR Wadiyar) Foundation is ready to take up the restoration works of both the Lansdowne Building and the Devaraja Market if the Government agrees. We have renovated the dilapidated Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery and we are in the process of restoring Rajendra Vilas Palace atop the Chamundi Hill. Even that was in a bad shape and now it is being restored to its past glory,” she noted.

Commenting on the demolition recommendations of the Heritage Committee, she said, “Everything (renovation and restoration) is possible if we try honestly. If we are determined to demolish them without even the technical and heritage experts and conservationists assessing the situation, it is a sad development. Public opinion and their sentiments must be honoured and this is a matter of this land’s heritage and culture. Public should have a say,” she added.