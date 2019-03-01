Second PU exams begin

Mysuru: The second PUC exams (2018-19) began amidst tight Police security at 26 centres across the city this morning. A total of 34,685 students (16,875 boys and 17,810 girls) are appearing for the exam at 50 centres across the district (including 26 in the city).

Outside the city, there are 24 centres, including three each in H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar, four each in Periyapatna, Nanjangud and Hunsur and six in T. Narasipur. On the first day today, the exams in Physics and Economics subjects were held (10.15 am to 1.30 pm).

The exams will conclude on Mar.18 with English paper. Commerce stream has the maximum number of students appearing for the exam in Mysuru district – 12,932, followed by Science stream with 12,081 students and Arts stream with 9,671 students.

The centres in the city included Mathru Mandali, Sadvidya, Marimallappa, Maharaja’s PU College etc.

