State Conference of Journalists at Suttur

Suttur: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji jointly inaugurated the two-day 34th Journalists’ State-level Conference in a novel way by signing their names on a plate and lighting the lamp.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said that the role of media in today’s world has assumed great significance and it is the responsibility of journalists to give correct and credible news. If information they provide is wrong, then it will have serious consequences that may even lead to disastrous results, he cautioned.

He gave an example from the epic Ramayana where the cause for misunderstanding between Rama and Sita was the wrong information given by the spokesperson. Hence giving false, fake or malicious information may lead to many problems. This had happened thousands of years ago but even today such things happen, Swamiji said.

Another significant role that media needs to play is to highlight the talents of achievers. Only then will people come to know about the kind of good work happening in the society which in turn might influence others to follow them, he opined.

Reporting should always be based on facts and not hearsays and rumours. For instance, media persons should focus on the basic necessities that people require and bring it to the notice of the government as it is always said pen is mightier than the sword, said the Swamiji.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji inaugurating the 34th Journalists State Conference at Suttur Srikshetra this morning as Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda, MLA and JD(S) State President A. H. Vishwanath, Mysuru District Journalists Association President C.K. Mahendra and others look on.

Media exhibition inaugurated

District Minister G.T. Devegowda inaugurated the Media Exhibition which is being held for the first time and has been named in the memory of late journalist Rajashekar Koti.

Letterpress printing machines, old radios and cameras have been displayed at the exhibition and even the All India Radio (AIR) has displayed its contribution. A photography and cartoon exhibition is also on display.

Indian Federation of Working Journalists President B.V. Mallikarjunaiah, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) President Shivananda Tagadur, MLA and JD(S) State President A.H. Vishwanath, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, MLC Ramesh Babu, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Mysuru Travels Association President B.S. Prashanth, Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President C.K. Mahendra, Vice- President Subramanya, General Secretary K.J. Lokesh Babu and others were present.

Nearly 500 journalists from different districts are participating in the two-day conference. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who was to inaugurate the conference had not yet arrived at the time of going to the press.

The seminars were scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm. A seminar on ‘Media and Politics’ will be held at 3 pm, a session titled ‘Mass Media-Self Regulation Policy’ will be held at 4 pm. Nadoja Dr. Patil Puttappa, retired journalist, Hubballi and freedom fighter from Bengaluru H.S. Doreswamy, who is also a senior journalist, will be honoured.

