Nirmala Sitharaman to release former IB Officer’s book in city on Mar.6

Mysuru: Manthana, Mysuru (Intellectuals Forum), has organised a function on Mar.6 at Hotel Pai Vista in city to release the book “Facets of Terrorism in India” by Mysuru-based author R.N. Kulkarni, Retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer, Government of India.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the book at 3 pm while Dr. Sudhendra Hanumanta Rao, Dean – Students Affairs and Professor of Information Systems at MYRA School of Business, Mysuru, will speak about the book.

Profiles

Nirmala Sitharaman has the distinction of being the first full- time woman Defence Minister of India. She has served as the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance and as Minister of Commerce and Industry. She completed her schooling and bachelor’s from Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College, Tiruchirappalli. Later on she pursued her Master’s in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, in 1980.

She also has a Ph.D in Indo-European Textile Trade within GATT framework and M.Phil. She has served at the Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWc) as a Senior Manager and later on for BBC World Service. She was formerly Member of the National Commission for Women from 2003-2005. She has served as the National Spokesperson of the BJP in the past.

R.N. Kulkarni, former IB Officer, was born in 1940 at Savanur, a Princely State in pre-independence India, now in Karnataka. He graduated with BS (Hons) from Karnatak University in Dharwad.

Kulkarni commenced his professional journey as a teacher, then went on to become a secret service agent with the Government of India where he was exposed to a whole spectrum of life’s complexities. He worked in Indian diplomatic missions, the corporate world and even as a pilot. He was a champion athlete and represented his State in Cricket.

His first book ‘Sin of National Conscience’ was an explosive account of the secret services of India, in a very inimitable style. His second book ‘…and yet God Smiles’ is a fiction woven through metaphysics. ‘Facets of Terrorism in India’ is his third book which brings out different sides of terrorism in India.

Dr. Sudhendra Hanumanta Rao is an eminent professor of Information Systems. He obtained his Ph.D from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, USA. He conducts knowledge transfer sessions, contributing to technical papers, recruitment, evaluation and introduction of new technologies and other corporate activities. With over 19 years of experience in IT industry, Dr. Rao possesses excellent knowledge of business processes, technology and application of technology. His lectures, training and seminars are highly engaging. He is currently working at MYRA School.

