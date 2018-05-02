Second PUC results: Two city students commit suicide

Mysuru: In separate incidents, two city students, who had failed in the 2nd PUC examinations, committed suicide in city.
The two deceased students are Nishal Navale, a resident of Roopanagar and Gloria Richards, a resident of Gokulam.
In the first incident, Nishal, son of Prakash Navale and Usha couple, who was pursuing his 2nd PU (Science), had appeared for the 2nd PU examination. After the results were out, Nishal checked his results on his mobile phone and found that he had failed.
Depressed, Nishal committed suicide by hanging self to the ceiling fan at the hall of the house. As Nishal’s father Prakash was not keeping well, Nishal’s mother Usha had accompanied Prakash to the hospital for a medical check-up when Nishal allegedly committed suicide, according to the complaint lodged by Nishal’s parents.
Jayapura Police conducted mahazar and have registered a case in this regard.
In the second incident, Gloria Richards, a student of St. Joseph’s PU College and a resident of Gokulam, committed suicide by hanging at her house.
Gloria, who checked her results, found that she had failed in two subjects. Depressed over this, she took the extreme step when her family members were away.
V.V. Puram Police conducted mahazar and have registered a case in this regard.
This is a very sad news to read. Failing in exams is not the end of world. It is the moral duty of parents, siblings and friends to give hope to those who are a little less talented to perform when it comes to exams. Life is much much bigger, challenging and joyous than just clearing the repeat-patterned examination papers (the whole education system in India has gone for a toss!). If exams are not your thing, it is OK to face the truth, talk to your parents about it, be done with it, move on and do something what you are good at. Parents especially need to understand the fact that there are equal better things their kids can do apart from just passing board exams. Passing exams is no longer a matter of pride. Real challenges of life are the ones you never get to read or write an exam about it. Students, whoever are reading this comment, please don’t harm yourselves. Its easy to die but you make life tough for your parents and siblings who are dependent on you. Live! Laugh! Enjoy! You only live once.
It’s not your fault, it’s the so called society and it’s obnoxious expectations, parental pressure for no apparent valid reason.
Why kill yourself? Don’t blame yourself. You have one life, exams ain’t the end.
You may think “oh this is so easy for you to say”
Well that’s the truth, move on and there’s much more beyond PUC.
Do you think your parents, college, friends or peers kill you? No.
Marks do not define you and never will!