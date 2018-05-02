Second PUC results: Two city students commit suicide

Mysuru: In separate incidents, two city students, who had failed in the 2nd PUC examinations, committed suicide in city.

The two deceased students are Nishal Navale, a resident of Roopanagar and Gloria Richards, a resident of Gokulam.

In the first incident, Nishal, son of Prakash Navale and Usha couple, who was pursuing his 2nd PU (Science), had appeared for the 2nd PU examination. After the results were out, Nishal checked his results on his mobile phone and found that he had failed.

Depressed, Nishal committed suicide by hanging self to the ceiling fan at the hall of the house. As Nishal’s father Prakash was not keeping well, Nishal’s mother Usha had accompanied Prakash to the hospital for a medical check-up when Nishal allegedly committed suicide, according to the complaint lodged by Nishal’s parents.

Jayapura Police conducted mahazar and have registered a case in this regard.

In the second incident, Gloria Richards, a student of St. Joseph’s PU College and a resident of Gokulam, committed suicide by hanging at her house.

Gloria, who checked her results, found that she had failed in two subjects. Depressed over this, she took the extreme step when her family members were away.

V.V. Puram Police conducted mahazar and have registered a case in this regard.