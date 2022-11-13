Seed savers display India’s rich agricultural diversity

November 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 150 seed conservationists from across the country are showcasing India’s rich agricultural diversity at the Fifth All-India Kisan Swaraj Sammelan of the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA) at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur Road here. The three-day Mela concludes today.

It is for the first time such a meet is being held in Mysuru and the earlier Sammelans were held at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Over 300 to 400 varieties of paddy including the famed “Mysuru Mallige” paddy variety are on display. The lion’s share of paddy collection is from Tamil Nadu where conservationists are showcasing over 30 rare varieties.

These are organically grown paddy and are less-prone to diseases. Farmers and seed savers from 17 States are participating in the Sammelan and the event is a platform for sharing ideas and also a place to exchange rare varieties of seeds so that their varieties can be multiplied and preserved.

Sahaja Samrudha, Janapada Seva Trust, ICAR-JSS KVK (Suttur), SOIL, Allama Research and Cultural Foundation, Desi Seed Producer Company Ltd. and Belavala Foundation are among the Sammelan organisers.

Conservationists told Star of Mysore that they usually buy one or two kg seeds at such exhibitions and cultivate them in their land for the seeds to multiply. Later, they are stored and disbursed among fellow seed savers. Apart from paddy, huge varieties of pulses, millets, fruits like banana, custard apple and soursop are on display.

‘Vazha Chettan’ from Kerala

Vinod Sahadevan Nair, a banana-grower from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, has brought over 60 varieties of banana and most of the fruits have big seeds. “These are the original varieties and over the years, the banana seeds became minute,” he said.

Vinod sells all his harvest from the farm in wholesale market and earns up to Rs. 1 lakh a month. Popular as Vazha Chettan (Banana brother), Vinod has over 500 varieties of banana in his collection and the names of bananas he cultivates roll off his tongue — Matti, Pisang Muttapoovan, Karinkadali, Ottamungali, Jaribuyam, Ayiramka Poovan, Pidimonthan, Jahanji, Ney vazha, Lambi, Beeji kela, Gothya, ladies finger, Zanzibar, Pagher, Icecream Banana, etc.

The main attraction at his stall in the exhibition is the 1,000 fingers — one bunch containing a thousand bananas.

‘Beeja Maate’ Papamma from Kolar

Beeja Maate’ Papamma, from Kolar is reckoned to be a star among Karnataka farmers as she cultivates a variety of seeds ranging from millets to paddy on her 3-acre plot of land. She has brought over 300 varieties of paddy, cereals and millets. A State Award winner, Papamma is an example of how tapping indigenous varieties of seeds could help bail out farmers from agricultural distress.

According to the organisers, the focus of the Sammelan is to promote traditional varieties of millets, fruits and paddy and also bring the limelight on crops that are not water intensive.

“All traditional varieties including millet and paddy do not require heavy doses of pesticides and insecticides or fertilisers. Their cost of cultivation is low and there is growing acceptance of millet, which is making a comeback among consumers. These crops are economically viable, environmentally sustainable and have given hopes for farmers in times of drought,” they said. The Sammelan has over 85 stalls dedicated for seeds and there are over 30 exhibition and sale stalls.

Tiyanna, a research scholar from Australia, told SOM that she came here to meet women seed conservationists. “Women play an important role in agriculture and I have met many women who are seed savers. I am going back with rich memories and the experience here will help my research in human welfare,” she said.

Apart from brainstorming sessions and lectures by subject experts on various issues related to agriculture, the Sammelan had a good spread of organic cooked food.

Yesterday’s lunch menu included Rajasthan Rajamudi rice, soppu sambar from Mysuru belt and Navane payasa. The breakfast, lunch and dinner menus were divided between Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan on all the three days.