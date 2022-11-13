Nandi Mahabhisheka held
November 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mahabhisheka to the statue of Nandi atop Chamundi Hill was conducted this morning in the presence of Seers and devotees. The city’s Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust has been conducting the Nandi Mahabhisheka annually during Karthika Masa for the past several years and today’s was the 17th one.

The Mahabhisheka began with the performance of pujas and rituals amid chanting of hymns, with the use of 32 puja articles including a  variety of colours, fruits and flowers, milk, chandana, srigandha, bilvapatre, kharjura, tender coconut, turmeric, vermilion etc.

After the conclusion of Mahabhisheka, during which  the Nandi Statue mired in hues of colours, Jalabhisheka (Washing with Water) was performed, following which the statue was decorated with a variety of flowers.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Hosmutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji and other Seers graced the occasion.

Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust office-bearers N. Govinda, S. Prakashan, V.N. Sundar, Shivakumar and others were present.

This year, the number of devotees was less as compared to the pre-COVID years as the road leading to the statue atop the Hill is under repair, it is learnt.

The Balaga had asked the devotees to take the road leading from Tavarekatte or Uttanahalli sides to be part of the grand  annual event.

