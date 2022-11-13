Hundreds take part in State-level Yoga contest

November 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 500 yoga enthusiasts from across the State participated in the State-level Open Yoga contest, organised by Mysore Yoga Okkuta, as part of its 21st anniversary celebrations at Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara Education Institution at Nanjumalige Circle in city this morning.

District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa inaugurated the event in the presence of Mysore Yoga Okkuta Hon. President Dr. M.S. Chandrashekar and others.

Students from various colleges, schools and also from private yoga institutions from across the State took part in the contest which was organised separately for both men and women in eight a categories.

Under each category, participants must present five yogasanas assigned to them compulsorily, three asanas of their own choice and two difficult asanas.

The compulsory asanas in the eight categories for both men and women were:

8 to 10 years: Virabhadrasana, Janusirsasana, Ustrasana, Navasana and Chakrasana.

11 to 14 years: Parsvakonasana, Eka Pada Chakrasana, Janusirsasana, Dhanurasana, Paschimottanasana and Ardha Matsyendrāsana

15 to 18 years: Virabhadrasana, Paschimottanasana, Dhanurasana, Eka Pada Chakrasana and Vatayanasana.

19 to 25 years: Parsvakonasana, Janusirsasana, Dhanurasana, Eka Pada Chakrasana, Ardha Matsyendrāsana.

26 to 35 years: Virabhadrasana, Paschimottanasana, Dhanurasana, Navasana and Ustrasana.

36 to 45 years: Parsvakonasana, Paschimottanasana, Navasana, Vrikshasana and Sarvangasana.

45 years to 60 years: Virabhadrasana, Vrikshasana, Ustrasana, Dhanurasana and Ardha Matsyendrāsana.

60 years and above: Vrikshasana, Dhanurasana, Ustrasana, Sarvangasana and Navasana.

Medals and certificates will be provided to all participants and six winners in each category (both men and women) will be given prizes at the valedictory programme which will be held today evening.

Mysore Yoga Okkuta Working Presidents Dr. B.P Murthy and B. Shantaram and Vice-President M.S. Shiva Prakash were the chief guests for the event. Mysore Yoga Okkuta Vice-President M.S. Ramesh Kumar, General Secretary K.G. Devaraju and others were present.