Selected as ‘Emerging Icon in Healthcare-2019’

August 18, 2019

Mysuru: Radhika Poovayya, daughter of late Pattamada Colonel Ganapathy and Shanthi Ganapathy (Koothanda) of Mysuru, was selected as an ‘Emerging Icon in Healthcare-2019’ by Times Group.

She started the first rehabilitation centre in a plantation setup in the TATA Tea Hospital, Munnar, Kerala. She worked in different institutions and hospitals like Hosmat and Manipal before starting the first private speech therapy clinic in Bengaluru in 2002.

Radhika started ‘Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing’ in Hebbal, Bengaluru, a college which offers Bachelor’s degree and Post-Graduate degree in Speech Language Pathology and Audiology affiliated to Bangalore University.

With an aim to provide world class therapy for children with Autism, she did her Master’s in Behaviour Analysis from Florida University, USA. She is the first professional in India with the dual degree of Speech Language Pathology and Behaviour Analysis.

Radhika has worked to increase public awareness on the speech and hearing disabilities in different forums. She is involved in raising funds for children from low socioeconomic backgrounds for a cochlear implant. At her Institute, she offers free speech therapy for stroke patients and for children with autism and hearing impairments for families from low socioeconomic.

Born in 1964, Radhika completed her schooling in Kendriya Vidyalaya MEG Centre and PUC in St. Agne’s College, Mangalore. On getting a merit seat in the prestigious All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, she completed her Master’s in 1987.

Married to Thelapanda Pradeep Poovayya, she has two daughters, Deepthi and Mitali.