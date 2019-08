August 18, 2019

Bengaluru: The State Government on Saturday appointed Shadakshari Swamy as the new Chairman of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Shadakshari Swamy, who is a KPSC Member, was appointed as the interim Chief of KPSC by the previous JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government.

The BJP Government which came to power last month, made him the permanent Chairman, with Governor Vajubhai Vala giving consent to the Government’s recommendation.