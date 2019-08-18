Cobra in washing machine creates flutter

August 18, 2019

Mysuru: A two-year-old cobra which had entered into a washing machine at a house in Shivaratreeshwara Nagar in city created a flutter for some time on Friday night.

The incident happened at the house of one Stanley Paul at Shivaratreeshwara Nagar.

Stanley’s wife had stuffed clothes into the washing machine at about 9 pm on Friday and kept the door of the machine open forgetting to shut it.

She returned to the washing machine after completing her other household chores only to receive the shock of her life. A snake had made into the machine and was resting at the space above the washing arena.

Stanley Paul was outside the house, when his wife called him to informed about the presence of a snake in the washing machine.

Stanley returned home soon and saw the snake sleeping, even as his wife and son were shivering down the spine.

After confirming it as a cobra, Stanley called snake rescuer R. Balasubramanyam, popularly known as Snake Shyam.

Snake Shyam rushed to the spot and rescued the two-year-old cobra from the washing machine, which it had creeped into.

Snake Shyam said that there are chances of snakes slithering into houses when doors are kept open. The locality has secluded areas with weeds and shrubs grown densely and snakes making it as their habitat, he said and added that the rescued cobra is about two-year-old.