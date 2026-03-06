Selection for Sports School
Sports

Selection for Sports School

March 6, 2026

Mysuru: The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports will be conducting  selection trials  in Athletics and Gymnastics for boys and girls (under 10 years of age), who are seeking admission to fifth standard in the District Sports School, at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad on Mar. 13.

The first-level selection trials will take place at Hunsur taluk stadium at 10 am on Mar. 10 under the supervision of Gymnastics Coach B. Lokesh (94491-75644); at 10 am on Mar. 10 at Periyapatna taluk stadium under the supervision of Hockey  Coach R. Sundaresh (98444-87796); at 10 am on Mar. 10 at T. Narasipur Vidyalaya PU College under the supervision of Volleyball  Coach T.B. Ravindra (82778-21212); at 10 am on Mar. 11 at K.R. Nagar taluk stadium under the supervision of Basketball Coach B.S. Girish (99644-11709); at 10 am on Mar. 11 at Nanjangud taluk stadium under the supervision  of T.B. Ravindra (82778-21212); at 10 am on Mar. 11 at H.D. Kote taluk stadium under the supervision  of Athletics  Coach K.N. Ramaswamy (94493-00330); at 10 am on Mar. 11 at Saragur ground under the supervision of Gym Instructor M. Vishwa (94810-75364) and at 10 am on Mar. 12 at Bala Jagat Educational Institutions ground, Chunchanakatte in Saligrama taluk, under the supervision of B.S. Girish (99644-11709).

The participant boys and girls must be born after June 1, 2016.For details, contact Department Office on Ph: 0821-2564179, according to a press release.

