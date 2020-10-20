Selfie time at Crawford Hall

October 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the University of Mysore (UoM) held its Centenary Convocation at Crawford Hall yesterday, many students dressed in white and carrying their degree certificates, were seen clicking selfies in front of the imposing Crawford Hall.

Some students, after receiving their degrees, gathered near the Bronze Statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in front of Crawford Hall and took selfies along with their fellow students.

Taking advantage of the situation, two persons appeared at the spot and lent Convocation gowns on hire to the students for posing for photos, charging them Rs. 200 each. Soon, a good number of students lined up before the two persons who had brought the gowns, for getting photographed, without bothering to follow COVID-19 norms.