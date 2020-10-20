New Running Room for Train Crew at Arsikere

October 20, 2020

Renovated Railway Institute inaugurated in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway (SWR), conducted inspection of Arsikere Station and conducted rear window inspection of Arsikere to Mysuru section in Mysuru Railway Division.

Singh declared new Running Room facility open. Along with Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg, Principal Chief Engineer Vipul Kumar, Principal Mechanical Engineer P. Ravi Kumar, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Sanjay Agrawal and other Senior Officials of SWR were present.

This Running Room for loco pilots and guards, built at a cost of Rs. 2.71 crore, is fully air-conditioned with 40 rooms for men and two rooms for women.

The Running Room is provided with facilities necessary for the loco pilots and guards to rest. State of art furniture are provided in rooms apart from facilities like Dining Hall, Yoga/ Meditation Room, Recreation Room, a well-equipped modern kitchen etc.

SWR GM Ajay Kumar Singh, who inaugurated the renovated Railway Institute at Mysuru, is seen playing Table Tennis in the premises.

An organic garden called ‘Vasudha’ is also developed to supply organic vegetables for the kitchen of Running Room.

Later in the day, the General Manager inaugurated Railway Institute and renovated Tennis Court at Mysuru.

Railway Institute, basically established for the recreational purposes of its employees, has been given a new facelift by renovating the existing building. The renovated Institute consists of Gymnasium, Carrom Room, Yoga Hall, TV lounge, Table Tennis for recreational purpose. The aesthetics of the building is enhanced by provision of garden area, fencing the boundaries etc.

Picture shows SWR Mysuru DRM Aparna Garg playing Tennis at the renovated Tennis Court adjacent to Railway Institute in Mysuru.

Adjacent to Railway Institute, the available Tennis Court was established way back in 1950s. This Court has witnessed games of the Indian Tennis legends namely Vijay Amrithraj and Ramesh Krishnan. Over the years, the Court became defunct and has been in disuse. This has been given a new facelift now.

The second entry of the Station building is now marked as West Gate with clear backlit indication boards in the entrance to help passengers, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO, SWR.