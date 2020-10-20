COVID positive woman gives birth to healthy baby at Columbia Asia Flu Clinic

October 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: COVID-19 has posed an unprecedented challenge for everyone. Most of the pregnant women whose delivery date was due during this period were more worried about their condition and the little one’s safety due to the spread of infection and the fear of going to the hospital. However, the doctors and hospital staff have always stood beside them during this anxious period.

A 33-year-old expectant mother visited Columbia Asia Hospital in Mysuru with severe labour pain in the midnight. She had tested positive for COVID-19. She was immediately shifted to the Flu Clinic which is a separate emergency care room for COVID positive patients.

Soumya, Physician Assistant in Gynaecology Department, attended the patient and observed that she was due for delivery. With all necessary COVID-19 protocols in place and under the guidance of Dr. Madhura Phatak, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, the baby was delivered in the Flu Clinic of the emergency room. Although, all the beds in the emergency room were full, the hospital staff did not want to delay the delivery.

Talking about the delivery, Dr. Madhura Phatak said, “It was the team spirit and unhindered support of our staff which helped in the safe delivery at that odd hour during this pandemic. Today, both the mother and baby are healthy and it is a joyous moment for all of us.”

The new mother said, “I am very happy with the kind of attention and treatment I received at Columbia Asia Hospital. I was scared when I heard that I have tested positive. But everyone especially the nurses at the hospital assured me about the safe delivery and now I have a healthy baby.” Soumya, Physician Assistant, ER staff Vardaraju & Biji, LDR Staff Chaithra & Aleena, P-Wing staff Josna, OT staff Sanjay with the coordination of Veronica, Nursing Supervisor and Pavithra, Manager on Duty, helped COVID positive woman in her delivery.