August 17, 2022

Mysore Varsity conducts two-day workshop

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day workshop on the topic ‘Sensitising Journalists on Children’s COVID Period,’ organised jointly by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications, University of Mysore (UoM) and UNICEF, Hyderabad, was inaugurated by UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the workshop, Prof. Shivappa observed that to understand the world around us is a challenge now. “We are in a situation where we are more concerned about what subjects our children should study and which subjects are more useful. Earlier we used to get knowledge and information by reading newspapers which are not available even in big books today,” he said.

Pointing out that society should not neglect the elders who have worked hard to build it, Prof. Shivappa said that the children, who are the future, should not be neglected too and these twin responsibilities are with us now. In the present days, values are declining and it is the responsibility of the journalists to create awareness about values among children, he added.

Prosun Sen, Communication, Advocacy and Participation specialist, UNICEF, Hyderabad, who was the chief guest, spoke on the topic ‘COVID Communication Campaign of India.’ He said that present day children lack nutritious food. “During COVID pandemic, children had a very tough time and it was a challenge for parents to protect their children from the pandemic,” Sen opined.

Journalist Iswar Daitota, who spoke on the topic ‘Identification of Children’s Issues in Regional Media During and Post COVID Period,’ felt that the future of children is a matter of concern for everybody. “Journalism has a big responsibility in shaping the future of children and they should be careful about what they write. Have a concern for children and ensure that they are not badly influenced,” he advised the gathering.

More sessions and group activities were held later in the afternoon.

UoM Journalism and Mass Communication HoD Prof. C.K. Puttaswamy, Prof. M.S. Sapna, Prof. M. Mamatha and others were present.