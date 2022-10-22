Separate Police Station needed for Vijayanagar 4th Stage
Voice of The Reader

Separate Police Station needed for Vijayanagar 4th Stage

October 22, 2022

Sir,

Since covid outbreak, the rise in crime has left citizens in a spot of bother in Mysuru. Loot, theft, burglary, chain-snatching etc., are on the rise, especially in city outskirts.

Burglary has become common in areas like Vijayanagar 4th Stage where we hear such incidents regularly. The Police go on patrols once in a while but it is not stopping the thieves going about their business.

The deteriorating law and order is a subject of gossip at every nook and corner. Since Mysuru city is growing exponentially, there is a requirement for separate Police Stations and man-power at areas like Vijayanagar 4th Stage, Dattagalli etc.

On behalf of the tax-paying citizens, I request the Home Minister, Mysuru City Police Commissioner and the officials concerned to look into this at the earliest and before it is too late.

– M.C. Shivasharan, Vijayanagar 4th stage, 14.10.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching