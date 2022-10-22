Separate Police Station needed for Vijayanagar 4th Stage

October 22, 2022

Sir,

Since covid outbreak, the rise in crime has left citizens in a spot of bother in Mysuru. Loot, theft, burglary, chain-snatching etc., are on the rise, especially in city outskirts.

Burglary has become common in areas like Vijayanagar 4th Stage where we hear such incidents regularly. The Police go on patrols once in a while but it is not stopping the thieves going about their business.

The deteriorating law and order is a subject of gossip at every nook and corner. Since Mysuru city is growing exponentially, there is a requirement for separate Police Stations and man-power at areas like Vijayanagar 4th Stage, Dattagalli etc.

On behalf of the tax-paying citizens, I request the Home Minister, Mysuru City Police Commissioner and the officials concerned to look into this at the earliest and before it is too late.

– M.C. Shivasharan, Vijayanagar 4th stage, 14.10.2022

