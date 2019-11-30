Server problem resurfaces at Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office

November 30, 2019

Mysuru: Just a few weeks after the Server problem was addressed at the Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office here, the problem has resurfaced, causing a lot of inconvenience to the public for the past two days.

The public visiting the office for property transactions and other works, were in for a shock on Thursday, as the Server broke down once again.

On Friday too, the Server problem was not addressed, following which the public took the Assistant Registrar to task for not rectifying the problem.

The public also questioned him on why there was frequent Server problems only in this office, for which the Officer could not give a convincing answer.

Only last month (October), the registrations in the office could not take place for 22 consecutive days due to Server crash.

The office had resumed registration, transactions after a Technical Company from Bengaluru rectified the problem.

But the Server has again crashed just a few weeks after it underwent repair, which has severely inconvenienced the public, who are now hoping that the officials will find a long-lasting solution for this recurrent problem.

