Server problem resurfaces at Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office
News

Server problem resurfaces at Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office

November 30, 2019

Mysuru: Just a few weeks after the Server problem was addressed at the Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office here, the problem has resurfaced, causing a lot of inconvenience to the public for the past two days.

The public visiting the office for property transactions and other works, were in for a shock on Thursday, as the Server broke down once again.

On Friday too, the Server problem was not addressed, following which the public took the Assistant Registrar to task for not rectifying the problem.

The public also questioned him on why there was frequent Server problems only in this office, for which the Officer could not give a convincing answer.

Only last month (October), the registrations in the office could not take place for 22  consecutive days due to Server crash.

The office had resumed registration, transactions after a Technical Company from Bengaluru rectified the problem.

But the Server has again crashed just a few weeks after it underwent repair, which has severely inconvenienced the public, who are now hoping that the officials will find a long-lasting solution for this recurrent problem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching