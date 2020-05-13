‘Seva Sindhu’, ‘Aarogya Setu’ Apps download drive from tomorrow

May 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Government’s ‘Seva Sindhu’ and Central Government’s ‘Aarogya Setu’ apps download drive will be launched at all the 19 Wards coming under KR Constituency led by its MLA S.A. Ramdas tomorrow.

The drive will be held from 7 am to 6 pm at Ward 43 – Sharadadevinagar Circle, 47 – Akshaya Bhandar, 48 – Jayanagar Sri Rama Mandira, 49 – Nanjumalige Circle, 50 – Siddappa Square, 51 – Agrahara Cirlce, 52 – M.G. Road Market, 53 – Siddarthanagar’s Ganapathy Temple, 54 – Hunsemara Circle, 55 – Chamundipuram Circle, 56 – Ballal Circle, 57 – Shanti Sagar Complex, 59 – Vivekanandanagar Circle, 60 – Silk Factory Circle, 61 – Chamundi Vana, 62 – J.P. Nagar Gobbalimara Circle, 63 – J.P. Nagar Last Stop, 64 – KSRTC Depot Circle and 65 – Bhramarambha Kalyana Mantapa.

Also, on the occasion, donations will be collected from citizens towards PM CARES and CM Relief Funds.

“The Chief Minister has announced Rs.1,810 crore special package to unorganised labourers which is a welcome move. This includes auto drivers, cab drivers, construction workers, Savitha Samaja members, cobblers and Madiwala Samaja workers. The financial assistance can be obtained by submitting necessary documents through ‘Seva Sindhu’ app. It has been requested to provide similar financial assistance to newspaper distributors, Vishwakarma community members, mechanics of two, three and four-wheelers, tailors, cooks, Purohits and others in coming days,” said Ramdas in a press release.