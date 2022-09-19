Sewing machines donated by Rotary Club Panchsheel

Rotary Governor Rtn. Prakash Karanth paid an Official Visit to Rotary Club Panchsheel Mysuru recently. Under its Vocational Service, the Club distributed 50 sewing machines to women from various self-help groups around Mysuru. Seen in the picture are Governor Rtn. Prakash Karanth, AG Rtn. Balachander, Club President Rtn. Rachana Nagesh, Club members and beneficiaries.
Look at that crowd of privileged and well to do people, who just want to parade their munificence of donating those 50 sewing machines to poor women groups, not as lucky as they are, so that these women can toil all day, stitching dresses for those who are able to give them their paltry fees for the work.
This crowd want to advertise this!
Each sewing machine costs very much less than what each of them spend for their petrol and their cell phone charges per month.
There is massive poverty in India, on the increase, and also there is increasing number of millionaires. The country should be very ashamed of this situation.
Indian women in the poor strata of the society, need much more than these sewing machines. They need governmental help, education and security of their livelihood. They are not getting this in this in this India of 2022, where people are greedy, and the rich treat the poor as dust.
What has independence achieved?, when a bag of rice costs 4000 Rupees , and to afford this these women have to sew for hours and hours. Shame on this country of greed and corruption.
Meanwhile a rich landlady living in a very large building called the Palace, called Pramoda Devi, a very lucky woman, is going to celebrate the climbing of a golden sofa called the throne, by a pretend Wadiyar who she adopted, smiling at him doing this in a room of just 15 people She calls it private Durbar-the activities of the very rich. This is independent India, today..