Shoe World’s Ganesha Fest offer

Shoe World, one of the leading footwear dealers at Ramaswamy Circle in Mysuru, has opened its second outlet at Shivarampet, opposite Mannars Market in city. This new store has MCP and Medifeet soft footwear which are diabetes and ortho-friendly. As part of Ganesha Festival, the new store has announced ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free Offer’ on all in-house brands of gents and ladies footwear and discount on other MNC brands and Kids footwear. Also, free face mask will be given on purchases of Rs. 499 and above. This offer is valid till Aug.31.
Leave a Reply