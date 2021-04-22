Shops in Bengaluru are open, but Mysuru being shut ?

April 22, 2021

Traders want Police to rescind restrictive measures

Mysore/Mysuru: Following lockdown-like restrictions in Mysuru this morning, non-essential commodities traders and jewellers have appealed to the city Police to withdraw restrictive measures. “The situation is not alarming in Mysuru like in Bengaluru. If Bengaluru can remain open despite mounting COVID cases, why can’t shops be open in Mysuru,” they asked.

As per the guidelines, only essential services are allowed to remain open. Clothing, household item shops, shoes, watches, toys, jewellery and furniture stores will have to shut their business till May 4.

Raising concern over the lockdown-like measures, retail traders claimed that the order issued by the Government was different from the rules that are being enforced in Mysuru. “There is no clarity if all non-essential shops will remain closed or will they close only during the weekend lockdowns or night curfews,” Ramesh of Geetha Jewellery in city told Star of Mysore.

“Looking at the way the Police are asking all shops to close through public address system, it resembles last year’s lockdown. Why there are so much of restrictions in Mysuru? All shops in Bengaluru are open and we are closed in Mysuru. Why this differential treatment? Cases in Mysuru have not reached alarming proportions as in Bengaluru. This move by the Police is uncalled for,” he said.

Another watch shop owner on Urs Road said the administration and Police need to understand that traders and industrialists are still afraid of opening their establishments and units for spread of virus among staff and themselves. However, out of financial pressure of commitments and bank loans, they are compelled to do so. So, the administration and Police should take a sympathetic view while enforcing the lockdown, he said.

Traders fear it will be the final nail in the coffin as their businesses were already severely impacted due to last year’s lockdown where everything was shut for almost eight months.