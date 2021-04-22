SEMI-LOCKDOWN !

April 22, 2021

Sudden move shocks city businesses, creates confusion

Police ask all shops to close through public address system

Only essential services and transportation permitted

All non-essential shops closed till 6 am on May 4

Unrestricted movement of medical and oxygen services

Those eligible for vaccination can show ID proof

Only parcel service at hotels; no dine-ins

Liquor outlets open but only takeaways

Goods transportation, public & private transport allowed

Construction activities, offices, industries permitted

Bank transactions from 10 am to 2 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Weekend curfew came two days ahead in Mysuru city today with the Police closing all shops and business establishments except essential services. The situation of city this morning resembled the lockdown months of last year. Shopkeepers, managements of commercial complexes, garment outlets, furniture shops, jewellery showrooms and malls were taken by surprise when the Police asked them to down their shutters immediately.

The restrictions are in addition to the night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am and weekend curfew. Curbs will be in force till 6 am on May 4. Except for essential services, groceries, hotel food parcel service, transportation, medical services, milk booths and hospital oxygen service, all other shops were closed.

The restrictions come at a time when positive cases are spiralling in Mysuru and yesterday it touched 975 cases, 25 less to reach 1,000 mark. The number of fatalities has gone up with seven deaths reported yesterday taking the death toll to 1,133. In a matter of 13 days, 63 people have died due to infection and comorbidities. At present, there are 4,612 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda too confirmed to SOM that the restrictions resemble lockdown time and they have got the Government decision clarified. “Only essential services, transportation, construction facilities, goods carriages, offices, industries, banks and Courts are permitted to open. Rules will be strictly enforced and we are prepared for it. If need be, additional forces would be summoned,” he said.

Dine-in facilities at hotels and restaurants have been barred from today and only parcel services are allowed. Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda too said that all hotels and restaurants in Mysuru were sticking to parcel services. “We did not have dine-in even today morning as the Police permitted only parcel services,” he added.

Bandh-like atmosphere

As there was a semi-lockdown situation, a bandh-like atmosphere prevailed in city with deserted roads on the main thoroughfares including D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Kalidasa Road Shivarampet and Santhepet. As all shops were closed, there was no chance for owners to park their vehicles on the usually busy roads.

Employees of State, Central Government and their autonomous bodies involved in essential COVID-19 services have been allowed unrestricted movement and the Police said that those who are part of industries and organisations requiring operations 24×7 and those deployed in essential service can move freely and can produce ID cards whenever demanded.

Essential staff of IT/ITeS companies can work from office while others have to work from home. Those eligible for vaccination can move upon showing minimal proof and those travelling from and to the State can avail public transport or private vehicles. There were no restrictions on goods transport and there were curbs only to prevent congregation of people like in hotels, malls and other public places. There was no prohibition on taking flights.

Liquor shops and bars were open but were allowed only takeaways. Sit-ins and over-the-counter service has been banned. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, swimming pools and amusement parks have been closed. Construction work was allowed and there was unrestricted movement of workers. However, gatherings of any kind are prohibited including for religious purposes. Only people involved in the service of the place of worship can perform their duties but without visitors.

City Top Cop clarifies

While the sudden closure of shops this morning surprised many traders, the City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, speaking to Star of Mysore clarified: “The Chief Secretary has stated in his order that the restrictions will come into effect from Apr. 21 and we are implementing the order. We are just executing the Government order and have not formulated special rules in this regard. We have opened only those services that have been permitted in the Chief Secretary’s list. Rest remains closed.”

“People questioning our move to close shops must read the Chief Secretary’s notice that clearly gives a list of activities that have been permitted. We have implemented the order, that’s all. Today, there is a bit of confusion as we have enforced the rules. It will be normal from tomorrow.”