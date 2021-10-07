Additional 1,000 Police from outside deployed for Mysuru Dasara security

October 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An additional 1,000 Police personnel including 30 Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors from various Police Stations in Bengaluru Central Zone have been deployed for Dasara security in city, said City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta.

The additional Police force, which arrived yesterday night, have been provided shelter at community halls, kalyana mantaps and hostels in Lashkar, Mandi, Devaraja and V.V. Puram Police limits and food is being supplied by the Police unit, the Top Cop added.

Continuing, Dr. Chandragupta said that out of 3,000 Police staff in city, 2,000 staff will be deployed for Dasara bandobast duty during Dasara inauguration at Chamundi Hill, cultural programmes at Mysore Palace premises, entry gates of Palace and to man traffic on prominent roads, circles and junctions that witness heavy traffic.

Pointing out that there is a need to control vehicular movement and people coming to view illumination on city roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the Top Cop said that as VIPs and VVIPs would arrive to witness Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day, additional Police force will be deployed at all entrance gates and inside the Palace premises for security.