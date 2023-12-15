Siddalingapura Shasti Jatra on Dec. 18 cancelled

December 15, 2023

No entry to temple for devotees

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of the ongoing Gopura installation and temple renovation works, the Subramanya Shasti Puja and Jatra that was supposed to take place at the famed Sri Subramanyaswamy temple at Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on Dec.18 (Monday) has been cancelled this year.

Accordingly, there will be no special pujas or Jatra on that day and there will be no entry for devotees, according to the Temple Chief Priest Subramanya.

With the Gopura installation and temple renovation works going on, the jurisdictional Metagalli Police too had submitted a report recommending cancellation of the Annual Jatra, citing Traffic and Law and Order problems. Subsequently, the famed Shasti Jatra and Puja at the temple has been cancelled on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Siddalingapura Gram Panchayat is making public announcements in the villages coming under the Panchayat and surrounding areas on the cancellation of Shasti Puja and Jatra on Dec. 18.