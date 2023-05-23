Siddharamaiah will be CM for full five years: Minister M.B. Patil

May 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the suspense continues over the purported power sharing formula in respect of CM’s post in the State, Minister M.B. Patil said that Siddharamaiah would serve as Chief Minister for five years.

Speaking to presspersons on Monday after visiting Suttur Mutt in Nanjanud taluk where he received the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Patil said that there was no proposal on power sharing during the talks held at New Delhi ahead of the formation of the Congress Government in the State.

Patil maintained that Siddha-ramaiah would serve as the CM for the full term just as he did in his first stint as the CM from 2013 to 2018. Even AICC General Secretary K.C.Venugopal has clarified this, he added.

Stating that the previous Siddharmaiah Government had fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises it had made, he said now also, the five Poll Guarantees promised by the Congress would be implemented and no one need to have any doubt in this regard.

BJP scams to be probed

Accusing the previous BJP Government of rampant corruption and maladministration, Patil said all the scams of the BJP Government will be probed and the guilty will be punished.

