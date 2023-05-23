KRRS urges for withdrawal of anti-farmer laws
KRRS urges for withdrawal of anti-farmer laws

May 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Congress returning to power, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has urged the new Government to repeal the anti-farmer laws that were introduced by the previous BJP Government.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said that the Congress Government should repeal the amendments to Land Reforms, amendments to APMC Act and Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, which are all anti-farmer in nature and introduced by the previous BJP Government.

Urging the new  Government to keep its word that the Congress would repeal all the anti-farmer laws if it was voted to power, Nagendra wanted the Congress Government to waste no time in repealing these laws, which were introduced despite stiff opposition from the farming community.

Asserting that farmer organi-sations played a big role in the ouster of the BJP Government, he reminded the Congress of its promise of repealing the anti-farmer laws.

Lashing out at the Centre for introducing the controversial three farm laws, Nagendra warned that the BJP Government at the Centre too would meet the same fate of the State BJP, if it pursues its anti-farmer policies.

Thanking the voters of Melukote Constituency for having backed KRRS candidate Darshan Puttannaiah, he said that Darshan will be the voice of the farming community in the Assembly.

Reacting to the Congress party’s 5 poll guarantees, Nagendra opined that the poll guarantees can be implemented if unproductive and non-plan expenses are cut short.

He also urged the Congress, which had launched a mega padayatra demanding imple-mentation of Mekedatu project, to execute the project now that it has come to power on its own, with the Congress party’s alliance partner DMK ruling the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which is severely opposing the project.

KRRS office-bearers Hosakote Basavaraj, Prasanna N. Gowda, Mandakalli Mahesh, Naganahalli Vijayendra and Marankaiah were present at the press meet.

