U.T. Khader is Congress’ choice for Assembly Speaker
News

U.T. Khader is Congress’ choice for Assembly Speaker

May 23, 2023

Files nomination papers

Bengaluru: Ending the suspense over its Speaker candidate, with senior MLAs of the party refusing to accept the post out of fear of getting into political oblivion, the ruling Congress today named five-time MLA U.T. Khader as the party’s nominee for the Speaker’s post, the election to which is due tomorrow (May.24).

Khader, whose name was proposed by CM Siddharamaiah and approved by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, presented his nomination papers to Vidhana Sabha Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi in the presence of the CM and Deputy CM.

Khader is all set to become the youngest and the first Muslim Speaker of the State. Khader, who is Congress MLA for five successive terms from Mangaluru Constituency (erstwhile Ullal), is also a former Minister. He had served as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition during the previous BJP Government. He first contested in the 2007 bypolls from Ullal Constituency  after his father U.T. Fareed’s demise.

Fareed had also represented Ullal Constituency for four successive terms.

Though the Congress discussed the names of senior MLAs and former Ministers R.V. Deshpande, H.K. Patil and T.B. Jayachandra, none of the three showed interest in the job, which forced the Congress leadership to look at other leaders and ultimately the party found its choice in Khader.

His candidature will be formalised during the CLP meeting tomorrow. The ruling party’s nominee is, generally, unanimously elected as the Assembly Speaker.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching