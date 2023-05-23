They want to eke out a living with job skills learnt in jail

May 23, 2023

24 life convicts released from Mysuru Central Prison on basis of their good conduct

Mysore/Mysuru: Joy knew no bounds for 24 life convicts, who were released on the basis of their good conduct from Central Prison Mysuru last evening. Uber excited to meet their kith and kins, they shared their plans to lead a new life, by carrying on the vocational skills they acquired behind the bars, to eke out a living on their own.

Nagamma of Bengaluru who claims to have earned up to Rs. one lakh as a tailor in the jail, is firm on building a new house and opening a tailor shop on her own. For Nagamma, her house meant the world and was living with her children. She is being reunited with them after a decade.

Nagamma learnt tailoring skills in jail and wants to build her life as a tailor in the future.

Siddegowda of Nelamakanahalli in Mandya district had served life imprisonment for 14 years in a murder case at Malavalli.

“Konegu bidugade madbitru kananna. Manegogi Makkalanna Mathadusbeku, jilebi thegedukondu hoguththene (Finally I have been released. I want to speak to kids. I will buy jalebi for them),” this was how Siddegowda burst out in joy, while at work in the jail, when the Officers told him about the order of release from the Government.

Siddegowda who could not hide his feelings said: “I had gone home recently during my wife’s death. I will take up any job and lead a life in further.”

Ramesh who has learnt tailoring was confident of eking out a living either as a tailor or construction worker, as he has learnt the nuances as a masonry.

Ramesh was convicted for triple murder at Kade Shivalaya in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada district. He had completed 18 years of jail term and was eager to go home, but said: ‘I was working at the farm at the time of murder, but was arrested on the charges of my involvement in the case.”

For Suresh of Udupi, the period he spent behind the bars gave him a chance to repent for the crime he committed. “I had murdered a woman over financial dispute. I repent over the crime and will mingle with the people till I am alive,” said Suresh who was diagnosed of cancer while in jail and has even undergone a surgery, in a choked tone.

Officials presence

The 24 convicts including 23 men (one among them shifted from Central Prison Mysuru to Bengaluru and released there) and one woman walked out from behind the bars, in the presence of Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), B.G. Dinesh and Chief Superintendent of Prisons K.C. Divyashree. Those released were given certificate of release, along with an advise of leading a life without treading the path of crime and wish to live like ambassadors of the society.

Chief Superintendent of Central Prison speaks

Chief Superintendent of Central Prison Mysuru K.C. Divyashree said: “As per the directions of Supreme Court, the files of 31 convicts eligible for pre-term release on the basis of their good conduct was submitted before Prison Advisory Board. Later, it was forwarded to the Government for further action. Among those recommended for release, the file of one prisoner was sent back for a relook, while of four others were sent for the consent of Central Government. The release of another convict was turned down at the Governor level. 24 were released on the basis of their good conduct.”

Jailers Dharanesh, Amar, Geetha and other Officers were present.