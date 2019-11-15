Siddu at Kanaka Jayanti

November 15, 2019

Mysuru: Colourful procession marked Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations in city this morning, which was organised by the District Administration, Kanakadasa Jayanthotsava Samithi and other organisations.

Hundreds of Kuruba community members took out a procession, carrying a statue of Saint Kanakadasa in a chariot, that began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace.

Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah flagged off the procession in the presence of former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who offered floral tributes to the portrait of Saint Kanakadasa.

Various folk troupes, including Kamsale, Puja Kunita, Dollu Kunita, Veeragaase, Chanda Maddale, Gaarudiga Kunita, Gombe Kunita, along with six tableaux including the one featuring Sangolli Rayanna.

The procession passed through K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Narayana Shastri Road, Samskruta Patashala Circle, Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road and culminated at Kalamandira. Devotees offered puja to the portrait of Kanakadasa along the procession route.

Earlier, speaking after flagging off the procession, Siddharamaiah wished everyone on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti, remembered the contributions of the Saint in reformation of caste-ridden society and called for communal harmony.

Sri Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of Kanaka Gurupeeta of Kaginele, Assistant Commissioner Dr. N.C. Venkataraju, Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, DCP M. Muthuraj, former Mayor Pushpalatha, T.B. Chikkanna, MLA L. Nagendra, ex-MLA Vasu and others were present.