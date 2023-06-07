Siddu breaks ‘zero traffic’ promise; motorists fume

June 7, 2023

Davangere: Soon after taking charge as Chief Minister, Siddharamaiah gained public admiration by announcing the elimination of the ‘zero traffic’ norm for his motorcade.

Zero traffic protocols are used when top dignitaries of the State travel by road and the Police impose traffic restrictions on the public until they pass.

“I have asked the Police to take back the ‘zero traffic’ protocol for my vehicular movement. I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to ‘zero traffic,” Siddharamaiah said on May 21. Soon after the announcement, the CM earned the title ‘Simple Siddharamaiah.’

However, a different scenario unfolded in Davangere on Tuesday, leaving citizens to endure an uncomfortable situation. As Siddharamaiah’s motorcade passed through, people and motorists were compelled to endure approximately 15 minutes of scorching sun exposure while waiting for the road to be cleared.

At approximately 1.10 pm, the CM opted to take the ‘zero traffic’ option while en route to Mines and Geology Minister S.S. Mallikarjun’s residence for lunch. Motorists, especially, hundreds of two-wheelers had to wait under the hot sun sweating under their helmets for over 15 minutes.

Unfortunately, this decision resulted in the public being halted and forced to withstand the unbearable summer heat. Consequently, many people questioned the actions of the Chief Minister who was not clearly walking the talk.