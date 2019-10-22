Siddu’s remark on BJP, Savarkar lowers his dignity: Kautilya Raghu

October 22, 2019

Mysuru: Lashing out at former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for his careless remarks unbecoming of his position as Opposition Leader, senior BJP leader and former KEA Chairman Kautilya Raghu has said that the BJP need not learn any lessons from the Congress, which is well- versed in vote-bank politics.

In a press release, Raghu took strong objection to the remarks made by Siddharamaiah and KPCC President Dinesh Gundurao against the BJP and RSS at a Congress programme held in the city a couple of days ago.

Maintaining that the remarks of the two leaders show their immaturity and frustration, he said the proposal to reward freedom fighter Veer Savarkar with ‘Bharat Ratna’, posthumously was most welcome.

Asking the Congress leaders to read History before making unscrupulous remarks against Savarkar, the BJP leader said that Congress leaders must issue statements only after getting the facts right.

Noting that Siddharamaiah must remember that he is a former CM, Raghu said now that he is the Leader of the Opposition, Siddharamaiah should understand the dignity of his office and issue responsible statements.

Maintaining that Siddu lost power because of his arrogance and wayward remarks, he said that Siddharamaiah must be credited for the poor state of Congress party in Karnataka.

Stating that making cheap remarks against true patriots and Prime Minister Modi only goes to show the intellectual bankruptcy of the Opposition Leader, he said that Siddu must learn to make decent remarks at least now.

Hitting out at KPCC President Dinesh Gundurao for making cheap comments against the BJP, freedom fighters and patriots, he said the Congress Party in the State has now turned out to be Siddharamaiah Congress, as all original Congress leaders are either sidelined or neglected.

Wondering about the fate of Congress, which has a long history of over 125 years, Raghu said that the BJP need not learn any lessons from a party which is slowly going into oblivion.

Contending that the Congress leaders must focus on the survival of their own party while choosing not to speak ill of others, he said that the Congress has no moral standing to criticise the BJP at the Centre and in State.

Claiming that Modi’s leadership is widely acclaimed throughout the world, he said that as per a recent survey, Karnataka stands first in the country for innovative ways, which is a big honour. But the Congress leaders unmindful of this, have turned hypocrites, lavishing praise on their leader Sonia Gandhi shamelessly. He urged the Congress leaders to refrain from displaying sycophancy and to stop making cheap remarks against BJP leaders, the release said.

