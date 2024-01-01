Silk India expo in city from Jan. 3
News

Silk India expo in city from Jan. 3

January 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: India is the number one producer of silk in the world for which there is a huge demand both in the national as well as international markets. Different varieties of silk are reared based on climatic and geographic conditions of which only four — namely Tussar, Eri, Mulberry and Muga — are the prominent ones.

Tussar and Muga are wild varieties of silk cultivated by silk worms fed on organically grown trees. Bihar, Assam and Chhattisgarh are the three States where Tussar and Muga are produced, says  Abhinand of Abhivruddhi, which has organised a six-day Silk India-2024 expo at Hotel Southern Star, Vinobha Road, Mysuru, from Jan. 3 to 8 from 10.30 am to  8.30 pm daily.

Arini Silk Sarees, Crepe and Georgette Silk Sarees, Chiffon Silk Sarees, Kanjeevaram, Designer fancy Sarees, Dharmavaram Silk, Raw Silk, Jute Silk, Dhaka Silk, Handloom Silk Cotton Sarees, Silk Blends Sarees and Stoles, Shawls, Uppada, Paithani, Mangalagiri, Pochampalli Silk Saris and many more products will be on display at the expo, he added. For details, contact Abhinand  on Mob: 63641-65579.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching