Silk India expo in city from Jan. 3

January 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: India is the number one producer of silk in the world for which there is a huge demand both in the national as well as international markets. Different varieties of silk are reared based on climatic and geographic conditions of which only four — namely Tussar, Eri, Mulberry and Muga — are the prominent ones.

Tussar and Muga are wild varieties of silk cultivated by silk worms fed on organically grown trees. Bihar, Assam and Chhattisgarh are the three States where Tussar and Muga are produced, says Abhinand of Abhivruddhi, which has organised a six-day Silk India-2024 expo at Hotel Southern Star, Vinobha Road, Mysuru, from Jan. 3 to 8 from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm daily.

Arini Silk Sarees, Crepe and Georgette Silk Sarees, Chiffon Silk Sarees, Kanjeevaram, Designer fancy Sarees, Dharmavaram Silk, Raw Silk, Jute Silk, Dhaka Silk, Handloom Silk Cotton Sarees, Silk Blends Sarees and Stoles, Shawls, Uppada, Paithani, Mangalagiri, Pochampalli Silk Saris and many more products will be on display at the expo, he added. For details, contact Abhinand on Mob: 63641-65579.